Online auction for historic Kemper Arena memorabilia coming to an end

Kemper Arena is being sold piece-by-piece, and the online auction ends Wednesday.

It is one of the steps in a long-discussed and highly debated process about what is next for the Kansas City landmark.

The public could have a piece of history. Everything is up for grabs in the online auction that started July 31.

From the Jumbotron to the old Big 12 basketball court to the rows of iconic blue seats, sold 100 at a time.

Anyone can place a bid no matter where they are, even from a cell phone.

The property was sold for $1 back in February but some of the things inside will go for hundreds, maybe thousands more.

Bids will not be accepted after today. Click here to visit the live auction.

