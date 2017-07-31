Reward increased for information in 2016 murder of Lee's Summit - KCTV5

Reward increased for information in 2016 murder of Lee's Summit man

Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Marc Bivins, 25, was murdered on Jan. 1, 2016, in the 10100 block of Raytown Road. (Crime Stoppers) Marc Bivins, 25, was murdered on Jan. 1, 2016, in the 10100 block of Raytown Road. (Crime Stoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline and the Kansas City Police Department are asking for help to identify those responsible for a 2016 murder.

Marc Bivins, 25, was killed on Jan. 1, 2016, in the 10100 block of Raytown Road.

After an ambulance call to police, officers arrived to find Bivins with an apparent gunshot wound. Bivins was transported to an area hospital and later died from his wounds.

Bivins’ friends and family offered a reward for information resulting in an arrest or the filing of charges in connection to his murder.

On Thursday, the reward was increased by $1,000, making the current total reward a possible $5,500.

Authorities say TIPS have been received in regard to the investigation, however, additional detailed information is still needed. 

 Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.