Reward increased for information in 2016 murder of Lee's Summit man

The Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline and the Kansas City Police Department are asking for help to identify those responsible for a 2016 murder.

Marc Bivins, 25, was killed on Jan. 1, 2016, in the 10100 block of Raytown Road.

After an ambulance call to police, officers arrived to find Bivins with an apparent gunshot wound. Bivins was transported to an area hospital and later died from his wounds.

Bivins’ friends and family offered a reward for information resulting in an arrest or the filing of charges in connection to his murder.

On Thursday, the reward was increased by $1,000, making the current total reward a possible $5,500.

Authorities say TIPS have been received in regard to the investigation, however, additional detailed information is still needed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

