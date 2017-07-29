Olathe man charged with criminal use of explosives - KCTV5

Olathe man charged with criminal use of explosives

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Jerry Mahan's mugshot. (KCTV) Jerry Mahan's mugshot. (KCTV)
A man in Johnson County has been charged with criminal use of explosives. 

Jerry Wayne Mahan from Olathe was booked into the Johnson County Jail on the charge on Friday afternoon

The charging document says that on Friday he did "unlawfully, knowingly and feloniously possess, manufacture or transport a commercial explosive, whether or not defendant knew or should had reason to know it is a commercial explosive."

A $250,000 cash bond has been set.

