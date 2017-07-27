Rescuers cut through roof of Coach's to save owners trapped by rising waters

Firefighters have rescued two co-owners of Coach's who were stuck inside the restaurant during the rising waters of Indian Creek. (KCTV5)

Storms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of the Kansas City area turned scary for two people after floodwaters briefly trapped them in the bar they own.

As co-owner of Coach's Bar & Grill in Kansas City, Brian Darby says he began sending out goodbye texts to his family when Indian Creek floodwaters crashed through the business' wall early Thursday. The two jumped onto the bar and then onto equipment for safety, as the water rose above the bar.

"We were scared in there. I've never been in something like that," Darby said. "I'm sorry I put my friends and family through that . . . We were trying to save property."

"We heard the wall break and the water came in," he said. "We hopped on the bar and we realize that that wasn't going to cut it. The bar was shaking, so we hopped on a tall cooler, a beer cooler. Realize that wasn't going to do it. So we got the ceiling tiles out of the way and we were in the ceiling holding on for safety."

Firefighters rescued them about two hours later, just before 8 a.m. They used a boat to get to the restaurant, climbed a ladder to the top of the building, and cut a hole in the roof to get to the two people waiting in the ceiling.

Darby says the restaurant, located at 103rd Street and Wornall Road, is a complete loss.

Darby's sisters said they got a text message from their brother that said, "Call 911."

"We were terrified, honestly," his sisters said. "We just lost our dad and we couldn't fathom losing our brother, too. It was awful. It was really awful."

Chris Carle, another co-owner, was crying when she saw her family waiting for her.

"It just happened so quickly," she said. "The front walls caved in and just water gushed in on us and it was like 'woah.' It was pretty quick."

The owners say Coach's has flooded several times in the past but never anything like this time. They say that they currently don't know what's next.

However, they say they are thankful to the firefighters who saved them. At one point, they didn't think they would survive. Darby apologized for putting his friends and family through the ordeal.

Coach's wasn't the only business affected. At China King, the pressure of the water shattered the glass and it flooded.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department said they rescued about 36 people during the overnight hours.

