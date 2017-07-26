Operation Wildlife overwhelmed with injured animals following la - KCTV5

Operation Wildlife overwhelmed with injured animals following last weekend's storms

A wildlife clinic is overwhelmed with injured and orphaned animals after strong storms pounded the metro.
LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -

A wildlife clinic is overwhelmed with injured and orphaned animals after strong storms pounded the metro.

Wind, hail and torrential rains hammered their habitats.

People turned to Operation Wildlife for help when they found animals among their storm debris. The staff there are trying hard to care for all the animals that have come in since the storm. 

The total? They are up to feeding 2,700 times a day. 

Diane Johnson has rehabilitated injured Bald Eagles, owls and other wildlife to return to their natural habitat.

Last weekend's storm sent more than 100 animals to Operation Wildlife for treatment. 

"We have broken legs, head injuries, a lot of them are babies that moms couldn't find them and left them or the nests were destroyed," Johnson said. 

Many baby animals lost their only food resource. Feeding the animals injured in the storm is a full-time job that is stretching their volunteer resources. 

"Baby birds have to be fed every 15-30 minutes, 16 hours a day," Johnson said. "Mammals eat anywhere from four-to-eight times a day, depending on what type of mammal it is."

The clinic operates solely on donations. Their food supply is quickly diminishing.

If you would like to help, visit the links below: 

