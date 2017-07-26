No injuries after jet goes off runway at Johnson County airport - KCTV5

No injuries after jet goes off runway at Johnson County airport

No one was injured after a jet went off the runway at the Johnson County Executive Airport. 

According to FAA records, the plan is a CESSNA 525B fixed wing multi-engine model. 

The company that owns the plane is a franchisee of several Wendy's and Pizza Hut restaurants.

