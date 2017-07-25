Michael Vick to serve as coaching intern during Chiefs' training - KCTV5

Michael Vick to serve as coaching intern during Chiefs' training camp

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid meets with New York Jets quarterback Michael Vick (1) before an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid meets with New York Jets quarterback Michael Vick (1) before an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is credited with helping resurrect the playing career of quarterback Michael Vick. 

Now, he's hoping to help Vick kickoff his coaching career. 

Vick is in the Chiefs' training camp as one of Reid's coaching interns. 

He played four seasons for Reid when he was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the Eagles in 2009 after he spent 23 months in prison for dog-fighting. 

He was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. 

