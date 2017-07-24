Homes evacuated in Olathe following detection of odor - KCTV5

Homes evacuated in Olathe following detection of odor

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Homes were evacuated as a precaution near 156th Street and Mur-Len.  

Crews from the Olathe fire and police departments remain on scene. 

Police say an odor was detected in the area and the homes were evacuated as a precaution. 

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.