Solar eclipse is a hot ticket businesses in St. Joseph

The excitement is building throughout St. Joseph as local businesses prepare to host hundreds of thousands of visitors in just one month for the total solar eclipse.

Brandi Abbott with the Stoney Creek Hotel has never seen anything like it.

“It's just snowed into this huge life-changing event that everyone's talking about,” she said.

Abbott runs the hotel in St. Joe. She only has five rooms left averaging $200 per night. Every bed and breakfast in town is booked.

“It's not very nice to have to tell people we are sold out. there's no chance of lodging,” said Isobell McGowan with the Shakespeare Chateau.

McGowan started taking calls for eclipse reservations three years ago. But for her, it was a good problem to have.

“Getting more people to see what we have to offer in St. Joe is a good thing,” she said.

If you want to get creative, Joe Tracy is renting out the lawn around his fireworks warehouse for camping.

“We're going to offer as many amenities as we can … barbecue grills, fishing, a cool zone,” he said.

Most local hotels will throw in a pair of the special glasses you need to protect your eyes during the eclipse. You can also pick them up from the St. Joe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Abbott and others are preparing for what could be the busiest weekend of their career, but they want to make sure to find time to watch, too.

“I'm excited to share this with my kids and say, ‘Yes, we got to see it.’ I'll never see another one in my lifetime,” Abbott said.

She and others are looking forward to hosting people from around the world and showing off their city.

