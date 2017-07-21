State treasurer warns Missouri residents of telephone tax scam

State Treasurer Eric Schmitt issued a tax scam alert today warning of a new telephone scam targeting Missouri residents.

The scam consists of scammers posing as “intelligence officers” or “special agents” with the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office and demanding payment on overdue taxes.

“I have zero tolerance for any fraudster who tries to scam taxpayers by impersonating my team,” said Schmitt. “All Missourians should know my office is not involved in collecting taxes and will never call demanding payment. Anyone who receives such a call should immediately report it to the proper authorities.”

The scammers use a fake caller-ID featuring a phone number that belongs to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office to disguise their true phone number. Citizens are urged to not provide any information to these callers.

Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office and asking for tax payment should hang up immediately and contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Office at 866-289-9633 and the United States Treasury Inspector General at 800-366-4484.

Victims may also report fraudulent phone calls to any FBI field office.

Federal and state law enforcement officials were notified of the scam earlier today.

