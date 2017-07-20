Police investigating homicide at 28th, Walrond - KCTV5

Police investigating homicide at 28th, Walrond

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The scene in the area of 28th and Walrond. (KCTV) The scene in the area of 28th and Walrond. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the area of 28th and Walrond. 

Officers were called to the area around 5:38 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. 

He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead afterward. 

There is no suspect information at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

