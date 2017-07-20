Police investigating homicide at 28th, Walrond

The scene in the area of 28th and Walrond. (KCTV)

Officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the area of 28th and Walrond.

Officers were called to the area around 5:38 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead afterward.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

