Good Samaritan becomes victim after thief steals car following offer of ride

A man who stopped to helped a driver in distress learned the hard way what happens when good intentions go bad.

The Good Samaritan told KCTV5 the man he helped returned the favor by stealing his car.

After recently finishing his shift at a Liberty restaurant off 291 Highway, Gaston Kuntze saw a man with a flat tire. Kuntze's decision to help ended with a thief stealing his car with priceless keepsakes inside.

"They took the ignition out," Kuntze said. "All of the wires were cut."

He said he didn't recognize the stolen car after officers recovered it. A thief tried to disguise his silver car by spray-painting the bumpers and wheels black.

Kuntze said he was confused because he says he helped Ryan Panepinto get a jack to lift a broken down truck.

"I've been on the side of the road," Kuntze said. "I've also gone from job to job like he was. I figured I would help a man in need. At the time it seemed like a good thing to do."

He agreed to give the man a ride, but first wanted to say goodbye to his boss.

Then, he realized, the man he decided to help stole his vehicle. Inside the vehicle were photos and keepsakes he travels with of his sister Felicia Kuntze, who was killed in a crash by an impaired driver.

"I just wanted her things back," he said. "I could care less about the car."

Kuntze said he hopes anyone who might find photos of his family around the metro will contact police.

"I can keep the memories all I want," he said. "They are always going to be with me, but to have something to hold to give to her children would be nice."

Panepinto has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Court records state the truck that was broken down was also stolen.

