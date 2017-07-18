Woman suspected of stealing car with toddler inside surrenders

Reich, 29, has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated endangering of a child and theft. (Wyandotte County Jail)

After searching for several days, authorities say a woman who stole a vehicle with a three-year-old girl inside, has turned herself in.

Karri Reich turned herself in to authorities in Wyandotte County, KS about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Reich, 29, has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated endangering of a child and theft.

Reich and Tyler Letzig, were sought by authorities after stealing a vehicle from the Valero Gas Station at Seventh Street and Reynolds Avenue in Kansas City, KS. A three-year-old girl was sleeping in the back seat of the car when it was stolen.

Letzig has also been charged with felony kidnapping for his actions during the incident.

The young girl was eventually rescued at 190th Street and Evans Street in Tonganoxie, KS, just north of the Interstate 70 Kansas Turnpike and south of US 40 Highway.

Reich is being held on $100,000 bond.

