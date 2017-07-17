Mango Margarita with Tajin

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon of Tajin or chile powder

1 lime wedge

1 ½ large mango slices, peeled, jarred or fresh

Juice of one lime

2 - 3 ounces of Mango juice (if using jarred mangos)

3 ounces silver tequila

2 ounces orange liqueur

1 1/2 ounces agave nectar or honey

1 cup ice

Makes 2 drinks.



Directions:

Spray the mango slices with butter flavored cooking spray and then grill over direct medium heat until all sides of the slices until grill marks are clearly visible. Remove from grill and cube. Should be enough for ½ cup.



Spread the chile powder in a dish. Moisten the rim of a margarita glass with the lime wedge; dip the rim in the chile powder to coat. In a blender, puree the mango with the lime and mango juice. Add the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth. Pour into the glasses and serve.



NOTES

Tajin chile powder gets its tang from dehydrated lemon juice.