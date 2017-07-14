Two charged in connection with theft of car that had 3-year-old inside

Tyler Letzig and Karri Reich face three charges each of kidnapping, aggravated endangerment of a child and theft. (Wyandotte County Jail)

Even though one of the two suspects is still on the run, the Wyandotte County district attorney has filed charges in connection with the theft of a car that had a 3-year-old inside on Wednesday night.

Tyler Letzig and Karri Reich face three charges each of kidnapping, aggravated endangerment of a child and theft. Surveillance video from a gas station helped identify them.

Police say Reich is not in police custody. They do not consider her armed and dangerous, but they warn people to call police if they see her. District attorney Mark Dupree did not say where she might be.

“The investigation is still ongoing. We are still looking into potentially other charges and, likewise, what will happen after more evidence comes down," Dupree said.

During a news conference Friday, Dupree focused on a call to action for Wyandotte County parents to keep their kids protected and not leave them alone in cars even if the cars are on.

“We have too many knuckleheads who are looking and lurking to take a vehicle not caring if your child is in the car,” he said.

Amaya's mother spoke with Inside Edition about the scary moments her daughter went through.

"I think she slept all the way through it, and when she woke up, she was just in the middle of nowhere and there was nobody there," she said.

Letzig has not seen a judge yet. His bond is set at $100,000.

