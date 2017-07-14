Local bridal shops scramble to help brides after designer declares bankruptcy

Natalie M., a store specializing in wedding and prom dresses and suits, has had several brides order Alfred Angelo dresses, but now that the designer has filed for bankruptcy, the brides are furious. (CBS)

Bridal shops across the country are left cleaning up the mess made after a popular wedding dress designer closed its doors abruptly.

Natalie M., a store specializing in wedding and prom dresses and suits, has had several brides order Alfred Angelo dresses, but now that the designer has filed for bankruptcy, the brides are furious.

“I’m not sure if you’ve seen on the news, but Alfred Angelo has filed for bankruptcy protection,” said Lisa Carson, the lead stylist at Natalie M.

Carson called customers Friday to let them know the leading manufacturer in wedding dresses would be closing its doors and would affect orders.

“And we try to call Alfred Angelo, no one answers the phone. When I go into what’s our retailer porter, there’s no information there, and so we have to just assume that we’re not going to get the dress,” Carson said.

One bride-to-be ordered several dresses and even put a down payment on the order.

“You know how hard it is to get six girls to agree on the same dress. Every single one of them tried it on, and they were like, oh, I love it. I can wear it a million times,” said bride Nora Al-Ani.

Al-Ani’s wedding is scheduled for Sept. 30.

She said she is not too worried because Natalie M. is helping sort things out by offering to have the same dresses she ordered made by a different designer.

“We’re continuing to get emails from all over the globe from companies in a bridal industry saying we know this is a huge problem, we want to help. We’ve got factories on alert who are able to crank things out quickly,” Carson said.

Al-Ani is trying to not let this problem ruin her big day.

“I’m trying to not let it stress me at scale, but I mean, it’s still – it’s a huge stressor, I mean, it’s all my bridesmaids,” Al-Ani said.

Natalie M. said there are about 800 retail stores across the country dealing with issues with replacing Alfred Angelo dresses, but several designers like David Tutera have stepped up to the plate to help.

