Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash on I-70 at Jackson Ave

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A motorcyclist has been taken to an area hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after being involved in an accident Friday morning.

The accident happened about 6:10 a.m. on westbound Interstate 70 at Jackson Avenue.

Police say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed due to the accident but have reopened.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

