One hurt following fire in Kansas City, KS

For the second time on Wednesday, firefighters in KCK are battling a fire that resulted in an injury.

The fire happened Wednesday evening in the 900 block of Gilmore Avenue.

Kansas City, KS firefighters saw smoke showing from the roof when they arrived.

According to Kansas City, KS Fire Chief John Paul Jones, a victim was found inside the home. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Heavy fire was located at the rear of the home.

