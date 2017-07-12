Social media posts have serious consequences for divorcing couples

Local attorneys have a warning for people who go through divorces and then use social media. (KCTV5)

Local attorneys have a warning for people who go through divorces and then use social media.

Over 800,000 divorces take place in America every year, and seven out of 10 Americans use some form of social media to connect with each other.

Sometimes, people can share too much.

Abraham Kuhl and Jared Frick are family law attorneys, so they work with couples going through a divorce.

“Whatever you say…assume it’s going to be heard, read, observed, by possibly the judge,” Kuhl said.

Sometimes, those couples are battling for kids or assets in court, and everything that someone posts on social media can be used against them.

“If you’re brave enough to put it out there, you’re brave enough to stand by it if the judge asks you about it on the stand,” said Kuhl.

“I don’t think clients put much thought into it. It’s just something that’s just mostly habit at this point,” Frick said.

Years ago, emails, voicemails left on machines, hand written letters, and photographs often taken by a private investigator could be evidence.

However, now lawyers say with so many people posting and often oversharing, it is easier to dig up dirt.

“The problem with social media is that it’s a brief Snapchat into your life,” Frick said.

The two lawyers say it is important to keep the following things in mind.

Number one: Even an innocent photo can turn into something negative.

“So maybe you only drink once a month,” Frick said. “The kids aren’t around at all, and you’re not even drinking to excess, but if that’s all your uploading to Facebook, that’s all a judge is going to see. So, it’s going to look like you’re drinking and partying all the time.”

Number two: Not every friend on social media is a real friend.

“Someone could be a mutual friend with you on Facebook, but they may not truly be in your corner,” Kuhl said. “They may be passing that information on to someone else.”

Take out “And.” Even if you are careful about what you post, you can still be tagged in other people’s photos or status updates.

Number three: Do not lie during the discovery process.

For example, writing about a new job on LinkedIn or a new car on Facebook will hurt you if you have already told the court you do not have a lot of money.

“With electronic information, it’s easily discoverable,” Kuhl said. “There are companies who can go in and take the hardware and start digging.”

Number four: Do not overshare, especially with the intent of malice.

“You’re saying, well I cooked for the kids tonight because they don’t get home cooked meals at other places,” Frick said. “Things like that where you’re trying to disparage the other spouse.”

And lastly, be careful about when you press the ‘like’ button.

Everything you have every liked is part of your digital footprint, and the attorneys say that it cannot be completely deleted.

“Deleted doesn’t mean gone forever like it used to,” Frick said.

The lawyers also warn against deleting previous social media posts. Deleting posts could have ramifications and could be considered destroying evidence.

