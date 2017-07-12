Alexander Goodwin undergoes final surgery in Kansas City before heading home to UK

Dr. Howard Rosenthal performed the delicate surgery. The medical team removed the prosthetic leg Alexander got months ago and replaced with a state-of-the-art implant. It will be one that will grow with him. (Amy Anderson/KCTV5 News)

It was just one week ago that Alexander Goodwin underwent an incredible surgery. (KCTV5)

It was a scary morning for the 10-year-old as he checked into the University of Kansas Health System for a surgery that will literally change his life for the better.

Doctors and nurses have been waiting for this day too. It will be the final step in the seven-month treatment of a little boy they've grown to love.

Dr. Howard Rosenthal performed the delicate surgery. The medical team removed the prosthetic leg Alexander got months ago and replaced with a state-of-the-art implant. It will be one that will grow with him.

Alexander’s hip joint, knee joint and femur were all replaced. The new prosthetic has magnets in it. He will be hooked up to a device around his leg every few months. That device will activate the magnets inside his leg to grow.

"I let the child turn the magnet on, and they can grow it. We can quantify that rate of growth by the amount of time the magnet is on. So we will plan on growing him at four millimeters every month or two months or eight millimeters every month. It just depends on his growth,” Rosenthal said.

Alexander's mother, Maruska Goodwin, waited patiently for news on how her little boy was doing. It was a wait that was especially tough since her husband and 4-year-old daughter had to go back to the UK weeks ago.

Since day one, their police family has been by their side. Among those waiting in the waiting room with them was Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Ziegler and Capt. Diana Mendoza of the Lenexa Police Department.

From start to finish, the surgery took only about two hours. They'll send the results off to the lab, but Rosenthal says there was no sign of cancer and no infection. He says Alexander was a pretty perfect patient.

“He did wonderful. He was stable as can be. He masked himself to sleep. He held the mask on, put himself to sleep actually. So, he did the hard job!” said a very happy Rosenthal.

“To be honest, I’m just so relieved,” Alexander’s mother said.

Her husband, Jeff Goodwin, was waiting for that phone call from more than 4,000 miles away.

“He’s just in recovery. He’s going to be in recovery the next couple of hours and then I should be able to be with him, and then, he’s going to be good,” Maruska Goodwin told him on the phone.

For the Goodwin family, living through this ordeal with their little boy has been life changing. And while it's certainly had its share of heartache and stress, it's also shown them a side of the world they may not have otherwise noticed.

"I’m first one to admit, if this hadn’t happened, and I’m not ashamed to admit it, I wouldn’t have realized how much kindness is out there … everywhere,” Maruska Goodwin said.

It is a lesson in life she says will stay with them forever.

"He’s here. He’s 10 years old, and he’s here and that’s not the prediction we’d been given last year, so we’re grateful for everyday and it sounds like a cliché, but it really is true we are grateful for every single day,” she said.

Alexander was released from the hospital over the weekend, and after some physical therapy and a book release at the end of July, he and his mother will fly back to the UK at the end of August.

