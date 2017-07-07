Local fire departments purchase new breathing apparatus

The Johnson County Fire Department received a grant of just over $2 million and used the money to purchase new breathing machines (City of Shawnee, KS Government/Facebook)

The Johnson County Fire Department received a grant of just over $2 million and used the money to purchase new breathing machines.

The money was dispersed among five different Johnson County departments.

Shawnee was able to purchase a total of 60 new breathing machines. It is called a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

According to the Shawnee Fire Department, SCBAs are the most important tools firefighters have, as they allow them to continue to breathe compressed air in dangerous conditions.

The grant paid for 90 percent of the air packs the Shawnee Fire Department purchased, which have the most advanced and latest technology.

They were able to save the Shawnee taxpayers $300,000 on the life-saving equipment.

