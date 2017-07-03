Mike Moustakas to participate in Home Run Derby - KCTV5

Mike Moustakas to participate in Home Run Derby

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

For the first time in 26 years, a Kansas City Royal will be participating in the Home Run Derby. 

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas will participate in the event at Marlins Park in Miami, according to a report from ESPN. 

Moustakas, who has 22 home runs for the Royals in 2017, is aiming to break Steve Balboni's franchise record of 36 homers. 

He's also one of the five finalists for a position on the American League All Star team. 

