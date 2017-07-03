Danny Duffy to return for the Royals on Tuesday

Already climbing in the standings, the Kansas City Royals are about to receive a boost from its returning ace.

Danny Duffy, who has not pitched since May 28, will be on the mound Tuesday night in Seattle as the Royals take on the Seattle Mariners.

Duffy is 4-4 on the season with a 3.54 ERA.

When Duffy was placed on the DL, the Royals were 21-28, dead last in the American League Central.

Since then, however, the Royals have bounced back and at one point, won six straight series. The Royals were 20-12 while Duffy was on the DL.

