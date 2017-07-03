Annoyed by all those robocalls? Here's how to stop them

During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million. (KCTV5)

Every month, the Federal Trade Commission reports there are 2.5 billion robocalls made across the country.

During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million.

The FTC explains that "Internet-powered phone systems have made it cheap and easy for scammers to make illegal calls from anywhere in the world, and to hide from law enforcement by displaying fake caller ID information.”

KCTV5 News checked on the number of robocalls in the Kansas City area.

In May 2017, robocalls made to phone numbers with 913 and 816 received a total of more than 13 million robocalls.

If you have your number listed on the Do Not Call Registry, that’s helpful but not fool proof. That will prevent law-abiding telemarketers from calling, but there are many telemarketers who don’t play by the rules.

The FTC is trying to catch up with the robocallers — it’s filed more than 100 lawsuits against telemarketers violating that do not call list.

If you do get a robocall, the FTC advises you file a complaint. The FTC needs the phone number on the robocall caller ID to track down the caller and issue a fine.

As as individual, you can try to cut down the number of robocalls you receive, or at the very least, answer.

First, know the robocall may not come from an unknown number.

Many times, those calls come from numbers that appear to be a legitimate U.S. phone area code. Sometimes, the robocall uses what looks like a local area code, making you think that call about your credit card or bank account could be legit. That’s a tactic known as “spoofing”.

Also, you can try several new robocall blocking apps. They are not free, but the FTC says they do work and could be worth the cost depending on how many calls your getting every day.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.