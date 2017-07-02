Make the Hot Corner Blue: Royals, Dodgers join forces in All Star vote

The Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas might get some votes to make the 2017 All-Star Game from an unusual place.

The Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers have joined together to encourage their fans to vote for Moustakas and Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to make the game.

It's part of an effort to make the "hot corner blue" in Miami, according to a tweet from the Dodgers.

You can vote for Moose (and Turner) by clicking here.



