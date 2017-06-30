2 charged in Independence wreck that happened after police chase, injured several

Andre Allen and Gary Butler have been charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest by fleeing in connection with an Independence wreck that injured several people.

Allen was the driver and Butler was the passenger.

Police say Allen and Butler stole from Sportibles, Victoria's Secret, and Champs inside the Independence Center Mall.

A description of the shoplifters was sent out and as soon as an officer turned on their siren to pull over the suspects' car, Allen took off.

This led to a short police pursuit and, later, a crash that injured several people.

Allen failed to stop for a stop sign, passed cars in the turn lane, drove into oncoming traffic, ran a red light, and hit an SUV.

A woman was taken to the hospital with a broken pelvis, a juvenile child had a broken thumb and another juvenile child had a broken jaw and a facial laceration.

Police say Allen admitted to stealing from the three stores in order to try and resell the items as his form of income.

The Champs security guard said they stole 19 Jordan shirts by stuffing them into other shopping bags. The value of the items was $670. However, police said there was about $8,000 worth of stolen property that was recovered from the car after the crash.

James Hart was stopped at a stoplight around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday when he saw the men who were running from police crash into a SUV and then hit a truck. Hart's van was also hit, crushing the entire quarter panel.

"We've all done some dumb driving in our life and bad things, but that was just a whole other level of ding dong unsafe driving by an evil person," Hart said. "I'm just calling it as it is. How could somebody do something like that? And they could have easily maimed or killed those people in the SUV in front of us. Thank God that did not happen."

"You hear the little girl crying in there and it was awful," he continued. "God bless that lady. My heart goes out to her and her daughter. I saw them taking them away. This is what was shocking."

"Glad police are cracking down on people like that, and they did a good job chasing them," he said. "I'm glad they were chasing them, glad they caught them. 'How could someone be that foolish and evil?' is my question."

"I just hope justice is served," Hart added. "It's the only way these people are going to learn and be taught not to do this, is stiff jail sentences."

