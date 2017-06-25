Big Slick sets new record by raising $1.75M

A record amount of money was raised for Children's Mercy Hospital. (KCTV)

It has been confirmed that the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend for 2017 raised $1.75 million, which is a new record.

Last year, $1.3 million was raised, which was a record at the time.

The money will go to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

A group of Kansas City’s most beloved celebrities descended upon the city for a weekend full of events to benefit the hospital. Watch videos from the weekend and learn more about the event here.

