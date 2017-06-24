Shawnee man arrested after almost 2 months

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for crimes he committed on May 4, almost two months ago.

Deontae Hooks was arrested on Saturday at 2:01 a.m.

He is currently in the Johnson County Jail for kidnapping, aggravated battery/great bodily harm, and computer crime.

His bond his set at $100,000.

On June 9, the Merriam Police Department asked for the public’s help finding Hooks and posted a picture of him and the BMW he has been known to drive.

