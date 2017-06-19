Damage reported at Ray County Library following storms

The weekend storms left the Ray County Library with intense roof damage and water damage on the inside. (KCTV5)

On Monday, people flocked to the library offering to help get the doors back open.

According to Library Director, Rachelle McCaulley, some were offering to help physically, while others showed up with envelopes of cash and checks.

One donation came from the downtown Kansas City area.

Peggy Clevenger was one of those community members who dropped off a donation.

She said the library means a lot to both her and her husband.

"He heard that there had been damaged and he said, 'let's go see if we can find some place to give a donation to help him because he said, we need that library,” Clevenger said.

At this time, the cost to repair all the damage has yet to be determined.

McCaulley said the roof had been peeled back like a can, and Styrofoam-like insulation had been blown all over.

That caused interior water damage on the inside.

“It trickled through our drop down ceiling, and onto cabinets, floors, walls, light fixtures. Once it hit that carpeted area, you can only collect so much water in an area before it starts to spread or seep. Therefore, the water damage kept seeping past that front desk area,” McCaulley said.

Luckily, the water only affected the one side of the building. The 60,000 plus book collection was left undamaged. McCaulley said at this time, power has been restored, and large fans are bringing the humidity levels down inside the library.

“We just do not have all of our internet, our fiber connection to our automation software, for library resources or any of our things that are obtained with internet are accessible yet,” McCaulley said.

At this time McCaulley said they're unsure when the library will be back open. She says it'll all come down to the evaluations, which will be done on a day to day basis.

