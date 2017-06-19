Royals sign top draft pick Nick Pratto

The Kansas City Royals have announced the signing of 2017 first-round draft pick Nick Pratto. (Dani Welniak/KCTV5 News)

The Kansas City Royals have announced the signing of 2017 first-round draft pick Nick Pratto.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound, 18-year old was the 14th overall selection out of Huntington Beach, California.

Pratto played first base at Huntington Beach High School and finished his senior season with a .318 batting average, seven home runs and 19 RBI’s.

Baseball America rated Pratto as the “Best High School Hitter” in the 2017 draft. He was also a California All-Region First Team selection and First Team All-American for the Rawlings-Perfect Game.

Pratto has experience on the USA Baseball U-18 National team over the past two summers, as well as in the Little League World Series. In 2011, he produced the game-winning RBI in the championship round over Japan.

He was one of 12 first round draft picks this year to come straight out of high school and just the third high school first baseman to go in the first round since 2009.

Current Royals first baseman, Eric Hosmer, was also a first round selection straight out of high school in 2008.

Mike Moustakas, the Royals’ current third baseman, was another high school first round selection out of Chatsworth, California, a few hours north of Huntington Beach.

The last time Kansas City held a 14th overall draft pick in the MLB draft, the club selected first baseman Billy Butler in 2004.

