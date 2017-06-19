Storms could cost KCP&L millions of dollars

Friday and Saturday's severe weather could cost Kansas City Power & Light millions of dollars.

Chris Kurtz, KCP&L's director of operations, says the damage they're seeing and the manpower it's going to take to fix is costing millions of dollars.

"We have to pay all the additional crews that come in," We pay them from the time they leave their company. So we’re not talking about thousands; we’re talking about millions of dollars. Beyond that, it’s really hard to tell at this point."

KCTV5 reached out to several cities, including Kansas City, Shawnee and Olathe, asking about their expenses.

Many are offering free pickup or drop-off services for debris. Most said it was too soon to provide a cost estimate, but Shawnee officials believe with overtime and debris removal, it will be about $35,000 for them.

Kurtz said KCP&L has prioritized restoring power to hospitals, police stations and customers with serious health issues.

"Once we’re done with those, we simply look at areas with the outages and we go to the places where we can get the highest number of customers on the quickest," Kurtz said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.