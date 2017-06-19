Some in Overland Park remain without power

Power outages stretched across the metro following a weekend of severe weather.

At one point, over 100,000 metro residents were without power.

That number has since dwindled to around 12,000, but some remain without power for a third straight day.

That includes residents in Overland Park.

Generators were the only hope for a lot of homes in the area.

Dorothy Allen and her kids have been in the dark since Saturday night. They're using ice in coolers to preserve food. They're also using flashlights and candles to light their Overland Park home.

"I hope they get the power on soon," said Dorothy Allen. "I heard it was supposed to be on by 6 p.m. today, but they said that yesterday and it didn’t happen yesterday. I’m just praying to God that it comes back on."

Mark Vick's parents are elderly and have health issues, so the outage has been tough on them too. He said he believes Kansas City Power and Light is not communicating enough about what's going on.

"If they would be more straight forward, it would be nice," Vick said.

A representative from KCP&L told KCTV5 they are doing their best to communicate on social media and their Website. KCP&L will also place someone who needs electricity for a health problem on a high priority list.

