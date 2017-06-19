Wichita man arrested after threatening post on Facebook

Wichita police say a 28-year-old man is jailed on suspicion of making a terroristic threat after several people reported a threatening post on Facebook. (KWCH)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police say a 28-year-old man is jailed on suspicion of making a terroristic threat after several people reported a threatening post on Facebook.

Police say the man was arrested at a business Monday morning.

Officer Charley Davidson says Sedgwick County 911 dispatchers started getting calls Sunday night from people concerned about the post that includes threats from a person who sounded suicidal.

Davidson said the threat didn't mention a specific target.

The post included a picture of a large rifle and bullets. When the suspect was arrested, he had a BB gun with him.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.