RNC data firm exposes nearly 200 million American’s info on Internet

A recent cyber-security failure left 198 million Americans’ information exposed on the Internet for more than 12 days.

The failure happened with information used by the company named Deep Root Analytics from the Republican National Committee.

Deep Root Analytics compiles public information like addresses, names and more, then gives it to the political campaigns that employ the company.

The security failure happened when the company changed its log-in information on June 1 and a new password was not assigned.

Burton Kelso, a cyber security expert, said there is not a way to keep your information safe.

“Once you give that information to third party sources they can do whatever they want to,” Kelso said.

The company stores its information on Amazon cloud.

Kelso said clouds are meant for temporary storage.

“It’s not meant to be a place where you would permanently store documents or a place that you would store critical or sensitive information,” Kelso said.

The Washington D.C. based firm released a statement on their website Monday.

“We accept full responsibility, will continue with our investigation, and based on the information we have gathered thus far, we do not believe that our systems have been hacked,” the company said.

Kelso said if you are worried about your information, watch your email inbox.

“And obviously, if you get a spam email with a link in it, you want to make sure you don’t click on any links in email from people you don’t know,” Kelso said.

