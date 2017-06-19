Report: GOP-hired company leaked information on 198 million people

Forbes is reporting Deep Roots Analytics, a company who targets audiences for political ads, leaked information on nearly 200 million Americans.

The discovery came from cyber security company UpGuard who learned terabytes of data was not password protected on an Amazon server.

Forbes says the personal information included addresses, contact information, birthdays as well as political stances on topics like gun control and abortion.

"While the scale and significance of this data exposure is nearly unprecedented, misconfigurations of the type that rendered the database public are not. With cyber risk increasingly endemic on all digital platforms, this exposure is a reminder that we must all begin fostering cyber resilience, or risk a future of these kinds of breaches," said UpGuard in a statement.

The security failure happened when the company changed its log-in information on June 1 and a new password was not assigned.

Burton Kelso, a cyber security expert, said there is not a way to keep your information safe.

“Once you give that information to third party sources they can do whatever they want to,” Kelso said.

The company stores its information on Amazon cloud.

Kelso said clouds are meant for temporary storage.

“It’s not meant to be a place where you would permanently store documents or a place that you would store critical or sensitive information,” Kelso said.

The Washington D.C. based firm released a statement on their website Monday.

“We accept full responsibility, will continue with our investigation, and based on the information we have gathered thus far, we do not believe that our systems have been hacked,” the company said.

Kelso said if you are worried about your information, watch your email inbox.

“And obviously, if you get a spam email with a link in it, you want to make sure you don’t click on any links in email from people you don’t know,” Kelso said.

