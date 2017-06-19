Report: GOP-hired company leaked information on 198 million people

A man has died after being thrown from a motorcycle in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Police say the wreck happened about 10:12 p.m. in the 13100 block of Switzer Road.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged with killing his neighbor one day before what would have been her 25th birthday.More >
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >
A head-on crash took the life of a driver late Sunday evening. Police say the accident happened about 11 p.m. on Missouri Highway 78 at Powell Road.More >
A Kansas City firefighter is awake from a coma after suffering a heat stroke, and doctors are trying to determine if energy drinks may have played a part in his condition.More >
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
Otto Warmbier, the United States student freed from North Korea, has died.More >
Two men are dead following two shootings in Kansas City on Friday night.More >
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
A man has died in a metro hospital after being shot during an argument early Monday morning. The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of E 71st Street.More >
