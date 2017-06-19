Inexpensive ways to entertain your kids during the summer

If your kids love the water and running around at the same time – you can never go wrong with splashpads or spray grounds. (Submitted)

Parents are officially in the dog days of summer when it comes to entertaining their kids and not breaking the bank.

If you’re looking for ideas, we can help you entertain your kids on a budget.

If your kids love the water and running around at the same time – you can never go wrong with splashpads or spray grounds.

The metro has dozens of them open all summer long. Click here for a list of Kansas City spray grounds.

The best part is that admission is free. Make it a family adventure – visit one or two spray grounds a week and see which one you and your kids like the best.

If you want to spring for a Kansas City Royals game, save some cash by bringing your own food and drink.

You’re not allowed to bring alcohol into the stadium, but you can bring food and water bottles for your family.

And if you want to sneak in something cultural or educational without your children realizing it’s happening – try the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, a world-class museum in the heart of Kansas City. Admission is also free.

The Nelson is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, so be sure to visit later in the week.

Also, be sure to take advantage of all the outside activities to let your kids burn off some energy and run around.

The shuttlecocks are always a hit, along with the glass maze.

