Hyde Park residents upset after three days without power

Many Hyde Park homes have not had power due to a storm several days ago.

The storm also left the area with piles of tree branches that are now pushed up onto the sidewalks.

Jeff Stirling’s home lost power Saturday night.

“I got a person in hospice so this is an emergency so it’s just been frustrating,” Stirling said.

Stirling said he needs to have electricity to take care of his partner’s mother.

“If we have to live for a third night or whatever I don’t know what is going to happen,” Stirling said.

Stirling said his neighbors got their power back for a few hours Sunday night.

They ran an extension cord between their two homes so Stirling could have power as well.

Other neighbors let Stirling store food in their freezer.

Richard Cocher was among the many people who were out walking Monday to check in on others and make sure they were OK.

“Ya It’s been hard, so now were going out looking at what’s going on down the hill us and see how everybody else is doing and how their spirits are,” Cocher said.

Cocher said power outages in Hyde Park are common.

“We have old trees and when we have a storm they just snap and the power goes down,” Cocher said.

KCP&L officials said the mess from the trees is the reason the power is taking so long to be fixed.

Hyde Park residents said the storm could have been much worse.

“We’ll get through it and be fine,” Cocher said.

Most branches fell out in the street instead of toward people’s homes, and no one was hurt.

