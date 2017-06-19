Lawrence cracks down on illegally parked bicycles - KCTV5

Lawrence cracks down on illegally parked bicycles

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Lexi Larson, Digital Producer
Connect
The city of Lawrence is cracking down on illegally parked bicycles. (AP) The city of Lawrence is cracking down on illegally parked bicycles. (AP)
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -

The city of Lawrence is cracking down on illegally parked bicycles.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the city plans to start tagging bicycles that are chained to trees, light poles, fire hydrants and traffic signs starting Monday. Bikes that are improperly parked on sidewalks also will receive what the city describes as an educational "ticket." It's not a citation but a map designating legal parking areas in the city's downtown.

The tag also includes a warning that illegally parked bicycles can be removed and stored by the Lawrence Police Department.

The city says the goal is to reduce congestion on sidewalks and encourage bicyclists to use newly designated bike corrals, as well as bike racks and bike repair stations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.