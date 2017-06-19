Kansas City man charged in neighbor's killing one day before her 25th birthday

Cedric O. Russell faces first-degree murder, sodomy or attempted sodomy, first-degree burglary, stealing, tampering with motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. (Jackson County Jail)

A Kansas City man has been charged with killing his neighbor one day before what would have been her 25th birthday.

Cedric O. Russell, 25, faces first-degree murder, sodomy or attempted sodomy, first-degree burglary, stealing, tampering with motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors requested a $500,000 bond.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the 10500 block of East 45th Place on a reported ambulance call. They found the victim, Ashley N. Geddes.

Fingerprints identified as Russells by the Kansas City Crime Lab led police to question him, as well as evidence taken from the victim.

Russell told police he was choking the victim during sex and she stopped breathing. He stated he took her car, phone and jewelry, pawning jewelry three days after her death.

