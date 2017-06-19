Vargas gets MLB-high 10th win, Perez powers KC past Angels

Vargas (10-3) gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings. (AP)

Jason Vargas earned his 10th win, most in the majors, and Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Sunday.

Mike Moustakas had a three-run double for the Royals, who went 7-2 on their California road trip and scored at least seven runs in six of those victories.

Vargas (10-3) gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings. Facing a bases-loaded jam with nobody out in the sixth, Vargas was able to limit the damage to one run before departing.

Perez launched a drive to center field for his 14th homer of the season, leaving Cameron Maybin to climb the wall for show as part of a four-run outburst in the fourth.

Moustakas doubled in the third with the bases loaded, giving him 19 RBIs this month.

