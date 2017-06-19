Thousands in Kansas City still lack power two days after storms

A man has died after being thrown from a motorcycle in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Police say the wreck happened about 10:12 p.m. in the 13100 block of Switzer Road.More >
A Kansas City firefighter is awake from a coma after suffering a heat stroke, and doctors are trying to determine if energy drinks may have played a part in his condition.More >
A head-on crash took the life of a driver late Sunday evening. Police say the accident happened about 11 p.m. on Missouri Highway 78 at Powell Road.More >
The 50-year-old man was boating with family Sunday and decided to go swimming off the boat.More >
A man has died in a metro hospital after being shot during an argument early Monday morning. The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of E 71st Street.More >
Two men are dead following two shootings in Kansas City on Friday night.More >
An overnight accident in Kansas City, Missouri has left a 19-year-old dead.More >
A heartwarming act of kindness was captured on camera this week at the Holyoke Mall.More >
North Korea is claiming that U.S. officials forcibly seized a diplomatic package from one of their delegations at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.More >
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
