Driver killed after head-on crash in Independence

A head-on crash took the life of a driver late Sunday evening.

Police say the accident happened about 11 p.m. on Missouri Highway 78 at Powell Road.

Investigators say a 2014 Ford Focus that was traveling east on MO-78, crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2006 Dodge Caravan head-on.

The driver of the Focus, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and occupants of the Caravan were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the driver killed in the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

