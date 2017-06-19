Driver killed after head-on crash in Independence - KCTV5

Driver killed after head-on crash in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The driver of the Focus, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. (KCTV5) The driver of the Focus, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. (KCTV5)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A head-on crash took the life of a driver late Sunday evening.

Police say the accident happened about 11 p.m. on Missouri Highway 78 at Powell Road.

Investigators say a 2014 Ford Focus that was traveling east on MO-78, crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2006 Dodge Caravan head-on.

The driver of the Focus, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver and occupants of the Caravan were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the driver killed in the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.