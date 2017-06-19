21-year-old man killed in Overland Park motorcycle wreck

The man was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. (KCTV5)

A man has died after being thrown from a motorcycle in Overland Park on Sunday evening.

Police say the wreck happened about 10:12 p.m. in the 13100 block of Switzer Road.

Officers with the Overland Park Police Department's Traffic Safely Unit say the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Switzer Road when the 21-year-old rider lost control.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the man killed in the wreck.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.