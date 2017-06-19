Man murdered after overnight argument in KCMO

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man is in his 30s. (KCTV5)

A man has died in a metro hospital after being shot during an argument early Monday morning.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of E 71st Street.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man is in his 30s.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say they are starting to see a trend when it comes to arguments and violent crimes.

"I think a lot of the violent crime that we're seeing right now, is an issue of resolving their conflicts with violence," Kansas City Police Department Public Information Officer Stacey Graves said.

Police closed E 71st Street while they searched the area. It has been reopened.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

