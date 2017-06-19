Man killed after overnight argument in KCMO - KCTV5

Man killed after overnight argument in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man has died in a metro hospital after being shot during an argument early Monday morning.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of E 71st Street.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man is in his 30s.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

