Rash of car break-ins reported in Raytown neighborhood

For the second week in a row, thieves have targeted cars on a street in a Raytown, MO neighborhood.

Families are spending Father's Day cleaning up broken glass and covering up their windows.

Victims say it looked like the culprits were in a hurry. They combed through glove boxes and center consoles, but did not remove valuable items like car speakers. Several victims reported car titles and other documents missing.

One family alone in the neighborhood had three separate vehicles broken into - and their relative who lives just two blocks away was also victimized.

Multiple victims told KCTV5 that this happened during Saturday night's storms.

"We woke up," said Ricardo Martinez, a victim. "My car window was broken into and everything was ruffled around. They took my backpack. With the thunderstorm rolling around you couldn't even hear it."

Others in the area say the same thing happened last weekend at other homes. One car was reportedly stolen.

"I don't get the point of it at all," said Kim Kuse, who had her car stolen.

The vehicle was abandoned at a nearby school with a full tank of gas.

