Roeland Park Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

A bomb threat at the Walmart at 5150 Roe Boulevard required the store's employees and customers to evacuate.

The call came in at 7:06 p.m. and the all-clear was given at 7:27 p.m., with nothing being found.

No other details are available, according to the Roeland Park Police Department.

