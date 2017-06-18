Roeland Park Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat, police say - KCTV5

Roeland Park Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

A bomb threat at the Walmart at 5150 Roe Boulevard required the store's employees and customers to evacuate. 

The call came in at 7:06 p.m. and the all-clear was given at 7:27 p.m., with nothing being found.

No other details are available, according to the Roeland Park Police Department. 

