Recovery effort at Lake Jacomo for possible drowning victim

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Emergency crews are on scene looking for a 50-year-old man who possibly drowned in Lake Jacomo in Jackson County. (KCTV5)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Emergency crews are on scene looking for a 50-year-old man who possibly drowned in Lake Jacomo in Jackson County. 

The man was boating with family and decided to go swimming off the boat.

He never surfaced, according to authorities. 

Later on Sunday evening, the rescue mission became a recovery effort, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol remains on the water with their sonar. 

There's no indication on what led up to the drowning. 

