Deputies ID drowning victim pulled from Lake Jacomo

Deputies ID drowning victim pulled from Lake Jacomo

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Emergency crews have pulled a drowning victim's body from Lake Jacomo.

The 50-year-old man was boating with family Sunday and decided to go swimming off the boat.

He never surfaced, according to authorities.

The man has been identified as Preston Henderson of Kansas City, MO.

Later on Sunday evening, the rescue mission became a recovery effort, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol used sonar equipment to help find Henderson.

His body was found at 1:20 a.m. Monday.

There's no indication on what led up to the drowning. 

