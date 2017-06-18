Casualties reported after van strikes pedestrians near mosque in London

One person has been arrested after a van struck pedestrians in London.

The wreck happened just after midnight local time in Seven Sisters Road.

The Muslim Council says van that struck pedestrians ran over worshippers who were leaving Finsbury Park mosque.

Transportation officials said roads in the area were being closed. No other details were immediately available.

Britain's terrorist alert has been set at "severe" meaning an attack is highly likely.

The London Ambulance Service issued a statement on the matter:

“We were called at 12.15am to reports of a road traffic collision at Seven Sisters Road. “We have sent a number of ambulance crews, advance paramedics and specialist responses teams to the scene. An advance trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance has also been dispatched by car. We are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene. “Our priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries and ensure those in the most need are treated first and taken to hospital. More information will follow when we have it.”

Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area.

Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.